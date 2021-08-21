Man seriously injured in Salt Lake City hit-run auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are looking for a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 a.m. at 400 South and 200 West, as a 35-year-old man was crossing 400 South against the light, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia said.

“The vehicle, possibly a Honda CRV, was eastbound on 400 South, hit the victim and fled,” Valencia told Gephardt Daily.

The injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital in “very serious condition,” Valencia said. The crash analysis reconstruction team was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Valencia said police will be checking surveillance cameras in the area, and evidence at the scene indicates they are looking for a black Honda with front-end damage.

Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Salt Lake City police dispatch at 801-799-3000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.