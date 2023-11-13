Man struck, killed after walking into I-15 traffic after accident

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was struck and killed Monday morning after he hit a concrete barrier on Interstate 15 in American Fork, then exited his car and walked into traffic.

The man was in a southbound passenger car, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. The car “crashed into the right barrier, then (he) got out.

“He walked back toward traffic and, for a reason we are trying to determine, he walked out in front of traffic and got hit. He sustained fatal injuries.”

At about 6:30 a.m. Monday, officials were alerted to the fatal accident. No one in the second car was injured, Roden said, adding that “the passenger from the first car left the scene,” but “We have located that person and are talking to them.”

Roden said that southbound Interstate 15 lanes, except the HOV lane, would be closed during the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as information is released.