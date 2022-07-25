Man transported to hospital after collision on I-15 in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of collision Monday afternoon in Sandy.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at about 10000 South, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt daily.

A Honda CRV struck a Jeep SUV that had rolled on the roadway. The Jeep driver was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

The HOV lane was closed during an investigation and removal of debris, but has since reopened. It reopened about an hour later.