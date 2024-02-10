Man walking in the roadway dead after being struck by two vehicles in Washington County

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died after he was struck by two vehicles Friday night walking State Road 7 near Hurricane.

Troopers closed SR-7 in both directions for four hours while investigating the fatality, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Quincey Breur said of the mishap that occurred just before 7 p.m. at mile marker 13 in the vicinity of the Sand Hollow Reservoir.

Both vehicles stopped and the drivers cooperated in the investigation, he said

The victim was walking in the roadway when struck first by one vehicle then the other, Breur said. “

We’re not sure right now why he was out there.”