Man, woman face 51 charges after alleged theft, fraud spree in Washington County

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, July 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have been booked into jail on 51 potential charges: two dozen against her and 27 against him.

Most of the allegations are related to theft or fraud.

On Saturday afternoon, an officer of the Washington City Police Department was alerted by another agency to a vehicle break-in during which “$2,500 in cash and multiple financial cards were said to have been taken,” say arrest documents for Natalia Roc.

“The victim called in and advised the suspect(s) were attempting to use the financial cards at a retail store in Washington City. I arrived at the retail store and observed surveillance of a male and female, the female was later determined to be Natalia Roc, attempting to use multiple financial cards.

“Natalia was able to complete a transaction and the male was also able to complete a transaction. The completed transactions totaled just over $958.”

Roc and the man, later identified as Alvaris Charles Dawson, were caught on a surveillance recording leaving the retail store and getting into a black SUV, the statement says.

“I observed surveillance of Natalia and the male exiting the retail store and entering a black SUV.”

Information was forwarded to dispatch and other area retail stores. A loss prevention employee at another retail store located Natalia and the male and an outside agency initiated a pursuit with the vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, the statement says.

An officer of the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office spotted the wanted vehicle and activated his lights and siren, Dawson’s arrest document says.

“Immediately after I got behind the vehicle, it accelerated to speeds exceeding 105 miles per hour,” the WCSO official’s statement says.

Photo UDOT traffic camera

The driver was able to put distance between the Dodge and the pursuing officer, who terminated his pursuit. The Dodge was later located, empty and still running, at a local park.

Roc and Dawson were found nearby, and taken into custody. Each was arrested on suspicion of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

10 counts of unlawfully acquire/possess/transfer financial card, a third-degree felony

Unlawfully possess ID of another — documents of 3-99 individuals, a third-degree felony

Six counts of unlawful use of a financial card value less than $500, a class A misdemeanor

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of manufacture/possess burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Dawson also was arrested for investigation of:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Display plate/registration on incorrect vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

The suspects also are wanted in connection with theft in other states. Both are being held without bail in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.