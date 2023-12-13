Midvale Mayor says Kathryn Smith taken into custody on outstanding warrants

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson tweeted on Wednesday that city resident Kathryn Smith “was taken into custody last night on her outstanding warrants.”

Smith, 67, has been confirmed by multiple agencies to be the woman featured in a viral video showing a family, reportedly interracial, being harassed with racial slurs, as well as reported threats against their Caucasian female neighbor.

Smith has at least four warrants after failing to report for court appointments, including one for assault in what was reportedly an incident involving the adult female neighbor seen in the video, posted on TikTok, Instagram and by X content creator TizzyEnt.

“I’m hopeful that this is a positive step for the healing of the targeted family, the affected neighborhood, Ms. Smith, and our entire community,” Stevenson’s post says.

Court documents show Smith was released on her own recognizance earlier today, and has arraignments set on Jan. 11, 2024, regarding a June 25, 2023, assault case and a July 1, 2023, property damage case. Both alleged crimes are class B misdemeanors.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this case as it develops.