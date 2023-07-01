Millcreek man sparks 5-vehicle crash north of Pocatello

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho, July 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police is reporting a five-vehicle collision in Pocatello that began when a Utah man lost a bicycle from the rack attached to his pickup truck.

The accident happened at about 11:18 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 95, in Bingham County, the ISP statement says..

“A 41-year-old male from Millcreek, Utah, was driving a 2023 GMC Sierra when he lost a bicycle off a bike rack, which landed in the lanes of travel,” the police statement says.

“A 40-year-old male from Soda Springs, Idaho, driving a 2023 Subaru Ascent stopped in the lane to avoid hitting the bicycle. A 44-year-old from Rigby, Idaho, driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pulling a camp trailer was unable to stop and caused a chain reaction involving two more vehicles.”

Also involved were “a 2014 Chevy Silverado pulling a flatbed trailer with a raft, driven by a 30-year-old male from Boise, Idaho, and a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 26-year-old female from Billings, Montana.”

The initial report did not mention any serious injuries.

“All parties involved were wearing their seat belts,” it says.

“The interstate was blocked for about two hours.”