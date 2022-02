MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 20,. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old girl who had last been seen in Millcreek on Friday morning has been located.

“She has been found safe,” says a tweet issued at 3:08 a.m. Sunday by the Unified Police Department.

The missing child alert had been issued at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.