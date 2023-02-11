Moab hiker falls to her death

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A young woman died after a 30-foot fall while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail in Kane Creek Canyon.

The 17-year-old somehow slipped and fell off of a sheer cliff face Friday afternoon, according to a Moab City Police Department post shortly before 9 p.m. on social media. “Friends called 911 and attempted to find a way to get to the victim, but there was no safe way to do so.”

Emergency response at 4:10 p.m. included the police department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Moab Fire & EMS. Rescuers climbed to an area above the victim, then with ropes and harnesses rappelled down to the victim. “Sadly she was deceased from the fall.”

Crews then worked to recover her body over the next two hours, police said. “Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time.”