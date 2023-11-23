More information released in West Bountiful human trafficking case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Following Monday’s charging of three men with human trafficking and abuse of their workers, the Utah Attorney General’s Office has announced more arrests are expected.

As many as 150 workers were imported from Mexico by the suspects’ company, the AG’s office said Wednesday, also identifying the company involved as Rubicon Contractors LLC based in West Bountiful. The company was previously named as Scandia, providing snow removal, but it also provides landscaping services.

So far, three company executives have been arrested, Clayton Phillips, Tyler Brinkman and Adam Perea, who were named Monday.

“All are charged with seven counts of aggravated labor trafficking.” prosecutors said Wednesday. “Additional Rubicon employees are expected to be charged as well.”

Monday the workers were described as brought to the U.S. illegally, but Wednesday the AG’s office said Visas were involved, H2B visas, meant only for temporary workers, meant in the event of labor shortages from the lack of local workers.

The Utah Attorney General’s Secure Strikeforce discovered about 150 people from Mexico were recruited to work at Rubicon, using H2B Visas, according to Wednesday’s press release. Once in Utah, workers endured extremely poor working and living conditions, and unreasonable charges for housing and equipment. Pay for the workers was negligible, forcing them to rely on food banks and charity to survive.

“The treatment of these workers is appalling. I know our AG Victim Advocates have been on the scene supporting them,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes in Wednesday’s release.

“We intend to prove the victims are innocent people who came to America using a legal immigration process to work hard, earn a living and contribute to society.

“But, instead, we believe they were exploited in subhuman living and working conditions as indentured servants in a labor trafficking scheme.”