Motorcyclist crashes down hillside near City Creek in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries Sunday evening after crashing down an embankment near City Creek.

Salt Lake City police responded about 7 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on Bonneville Boulevard near 11th Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist lost control and crashed down the hillside near City Creek.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A tow company was called to remove the motorcycle from the hillside.