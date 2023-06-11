Motorcyclist dead after accident in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcycle rider is dead after losing control of the vehicle in Carbon County.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily he is waiting for a detailed report from the scene, but he knows the fatal accident happened at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday on southbound State Route 191 near mile marker 256, a few miles south of Price.

The roadway is closed to traffic during the investigation, he said. An estimated time for reopening is not yet available.

The age and the gender of the rider are not yet known to Bishop, he said. It appears to be a single vehicle accident, he added.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.