Motorcyclist fatally injured in Taylorsville accident





TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning accident in Taylorsville Friday.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to 5560 South 3200 West about 1:50 a.m. When police arrived, they found the motorcyclist deceased.

According to Barker, the male driver, believed to be in his 20s, was northbound on 3200 West when his motorcycle drifted to the right and struck a parked car.

The force of the impact pushed the parked car several feet suggesting the motorcycle was traveling a a high rate of speed, Barker said.

The victim’s name has yet to be announced pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.