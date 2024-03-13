Mysterious monolith like one found in southern Utah in 2020 discovered in Wales

March 12 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — A mysterious silver monolith like the one discovered in southern Utah four years ago has been found on a Welsh hillside, evoking memories of when similar structures appeared around the world in 2020.

Richard Haynes said he was out for a run on Hay Bluff, near Hay-on-Wye, Powys, when he came across the 10-foot-tall metal monolith.

“I thought it looked a bit bizarre and might be a scientific media research thing collecting rainwater,” Haynes told WalesOnline. “But then realized it was way too tall and strange for that.

“Then I went up to it and it was about 10 feet tall at least and triangular, definitely stainless steel. It was hollow and I imagine pretty light — light enough for two people to carry it up and plant it in the ground.”

The column is similar to a monolith discovered in a southwest Utah desert in 2020. The monolith was followed by further discoveries in locations including California, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin, Romania and England’s Isle of Wight.

An anonymous art collective called The Most Famous Artist later took credit for several of the U.S.-based monoliths.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for the Welsh monolith.

Back in November of 2020 authorities in Utah announced they were “investigating the origins of mysterious monolith spotted sticking out of the ground in a rural area in the southwestern part of the state,” according to an article published at the time by UPI.

The article said members of the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau were in a helicopter counting bighorn sheep for the state Division of Wildlife Resources “when they spotted something far more unusual on the ground.”

Pilot Bret Hutchings said at the time “the silver-colored metal monolith was seen sticking out of the ground in the middle of some red rock. He said the structure appeared to be 10 to 12 feet high and seemed to have been intentionally planted, rather than merely dumped out of an aircraft.

“Hutchings said the scene was reminiscent of the black monolith from 1968 film ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.'”

The pilot said he suspected the monolith was the work of an artist rather than extra-terrestrial beings.

About a month after the Utah monolith was discovered and ultimately removed an independent artist group claimed responsibility.