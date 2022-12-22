National Weather Service: Chill settles in for holidays

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On this winter solstice, it’s probably not a surprise that we find ourselves in the middle of temperatures ranging from cold to frigid.

What may be Utah’s coldest temperature, short term, is predicted by the National Weather Service as tonight in Logan/Cache County. Bundle up if you can, as the mercury drops to -2.

Your coziest day between now and Saturday, Cache County, is projected at 36 degrees. But if you can hold out until Tuesday, you’re expected to hit 42 degrees.

And Utah’s traditionally warmest metro area, St. George, hits an uncomfortable 16 degrees Thursday night. But make it until next Wednesday, and the NWS predicts you’ll hit 49.

And the cities in between all fall somewhere between, appropriately enough. But don’t overlook wind chill as another nasty factor. We hope everyone can find a way to stay warm and safe.

See the predictions for your part of the state below. All graphics are from the National Weather Service.

Conditions may change, so to find an updated and interactive version the above map here.