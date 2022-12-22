Inmate opts for fugitive status, cuts off ankle monitor, ditches drug treatment enrollment, UCSO says

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday night in catching up with a prisoner who cut off his ankle monitor.

Granted jail release by a judge for drug treatment, the inmate opted to shine the judge on, according to a post on social media Wednesday evening.

Joshua Leo Marlow, age 20, from Pleasant Grove, was jailed on drug charges, according to the press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, when a judge allowed him to be released with a GPS monitor so he could enroll in a treatment program.

“He apparently thinks his priorities are more important than a judge’s priorities, so he cut off the ankle monitor.