Nearly 600 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

BOULDER, Colorado, Dec. 30 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Nearly six hundred homes have been destroyed by fire, and thousands more have been evacuated as a 1,600-acre blaze burned across Boulder County, Colorado Thursday.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff, the Marshall Fire has burned at least 370 homes in one subdivision and 200 more in another.

“We know that there are structures, both homes and businesses that have been lost, hundreds of structures,” said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

The fire was first reported about 3 p.m., before suddenly exploding in size and forcing the evacuation of 13,000 residences and businesses in the towns of Superior and Louisville.

A second blaze, called the Middle Fork Fire, was reported to be threatening structures near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road but no size estimate was immediately available.

The UCHealth Broomfield Hospital told local media outlets at least six patients were being treated for burns.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is promising to help with both firefighting and rebuilding efforts.

“For those who’ve lost everything that they have, know that we will be there for you to rebuild your lives in the state of Colorado,” Polis said Thursday.

The cause of fires have yet to be determined although sheriff investigators say downed power lines were thought to be responsible.