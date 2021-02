NEPHI, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nephi police are warning of a solar panel scam Sunday.

“Please be aware of some in the Nephi area today trying to sell solar panels and inspect roofs,” said a Facebook post from Nephi Police Department. “Nephi City has not given a permit to this company or done any type of background check on them. Buyers be aware.”

Anyone who is approached should contact Nephi police on 435-623-1626.