Night flight exercises scheduled next week for Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Communities surrounding Hill Air Force Base will notice flying operations late into the evening from Monday through Thursday of next week, Sept. 14-17, as the base’s fighter wings conduct a local combat exercise.

“The active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing will fly roughly 80 sorties per day, with the latest flights landing at roughly 1 a.m.,” a HAFB statement says.

“The flying schedule is based on a number of factors including exercise objectives, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and the availability of other support elements.”

The wings are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities, the Hill statement says.

“This exercise will also provide combat scenarios created to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility. Night operations are limited to what is required for Airmen to remain proficient and ready for combat.”

Airmen from both wings are currently deployed to the Middle East with the 421st Fighter Squadron. The other two squadrons are continuing to fly in Utah, ensuring they are ready to deploy when needed.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units and operate in a total force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both active duty and Reserve components.