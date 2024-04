SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when a detached garage collapsed in Summit County.

Park City fire crews responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a structure collapse in Summit Park.

“A small detached garage collapsed and settled on a side hill below. Fortunately, no individuals were injured,” the Park City Fire District stated in a social media post that included photos of the collapsed garage.