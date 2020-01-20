Northbound onramp to I-15 at Layton Parkway will close overnight Sunday

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers wanting to get on Interstate 15 from Layton Parkway will need to find an alternate route overnight Sunday.

“The northbound onramp to I-15 at Layton Parkway in Layton will be closed on Sunday night from midnight to 5 a.m. for utility relocation,” said a tweet from Layton City. “Drivers should use the Hill Field onramp to I-15 in Layton as a detour.”

The tweet did not give further details of the work being undertaken.