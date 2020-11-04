Northridge High School in Layton to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northridge High School in Layton will transition to online learning for two weeks due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The school at 2430 N. Hill Field Road had more than 15 COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, says a letter sent to parents and guardians.

Students will begin learning online Thursday and there will be no classes on Wednesday as teachers prepare for the transition.

The letter says that during remote learning, students will be required to log in and participate in their live video classes each school day. Daily video classes will be held in Microsoft Teams and students must have their computer cameras on.

Officials added in the letter that all Utah High School Activity Association-sanctioned competitions will continue during the 14-day window. If there are three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among a group, that group will be quarantined for two weeks.

In-person classes will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to the district.