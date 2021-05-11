Update: Officials locate body of man believed drowned in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have located the body of a man believed to have drowned in Holladay Monday evening.

“Unified Police Department is on scene of a drowning 2626 E. Walker Lane,” said a tweet at 8:45 p.m. “Adult male suspected deceased. Search and rescue efforts in progress.”

At 10:30 p.m. UPD tweeted: “The drowning victim has been located and removed from the pond.”

No other details were immediately available.

