Officials searching for man who jumped from Amtrak train near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a man who apparently jumped from an Amtrak train Wednesday morning in the Lake Point area.

The train had set out from California and was near the Salt Lake County and Tooele County line when the incident began at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“There is an Amtrak train that was eastbound in the Lake Point area, and a male on train, for a reason to be determined, whether it’s some type of a mental health issue or something like that started causing problems on the train,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “He was trying to jump off the train, so the train stopped and he jumped off the train and is now out there in the same area kind of hunkered down.”

According to scanner traffic, the man may have been throwing rocks at the train after he alighted, then began to walk westbound.

Roden said the Department of Public Safety helicopter is searching for the man along with multiple K-9 units. He added that it’s not clear if the man is hurt.

“We’re going to try and locate him, see if there’s assistance that he needs of course then we’ll evaluate whether there’s been any type of offenses committed,” he said.

Roden said the public should not be concerned for their safety.

“There’s really not a lot of places in the immediate vicinity, they have a good understanding of where he is but they don’t have a lot of information on whether this individual is armed or anything like that so they’re just playing it safe,” Roden said.

Trains were stopped both eastbound and westbound in the area but are running normally as of 11:30 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol is the lead agency on the case at the present time, Roden said, but that could change.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.