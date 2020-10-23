Officials seek help finding missing, endangered Manti man

MANTI, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing, endangered Manti man.

Eighty-eight year old Raymond Loren Yoss, who goes by Larry, was last seen Monday, Oct. 19, and was reported missing Thursday. Yoss suffers from dementia.

Yoss was last seen in the Manti area. He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry with license plate W731MX.

Yoss is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing approximately 173 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

“Possible destinations include Dolan Springs, Arizona; Henderson, Nevada; or Medford, Oregon though any location is possible,” the SCSO post says.

“If anyone believes they may have seen or located Raymond, please contact Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.”