Officials seek public’s help identifying suspect using credit cards stolen from Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County law officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was shopping with stolen credit cards.

“Do you know this man? Someone stole a purse from an unlocked car in Eagle Mountain,” a Twitter post from the Utah County Sheriffs Office says.

“In July, two credit cards from that purse were later used at two Smith’s grocery stores in the Salt Lake City area.”

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to call Utah County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 801-851-4010.

“Oh, and lock your car!,” the UCSO post says.