Ogden house fire causes $125K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Fire department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a building Wednesday morning.

The call came to dispatch at about 11:40 a.m., and crews responded to a building in the 1200 block of 35th Street.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a one story single family dwelling with smoke coming from the roof and windows of the structure,” says a news release issued by Ogden City Fire.

“The structure was quickly searched, cleared, and found to be vacant. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame.”

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced, the OCPD statement says.

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the building is being secured and has an estimated $125,000 in damage,” the OCFD statement says.

The South Ogden Fire Department also responded to assist. The specialists and resources at the scene included 19 firefighters, two ladder trucks, two engines, two ambulances, a paramedic truck, and a Battalion Chief.