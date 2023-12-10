Ogden police: 101 mph speeder arrested after collision injuring UHP trooper

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man allegedly driving at 101 mph and attempting to evade a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was taken into custody Saturday morning after a collision that injured the driver and the trooper.

Guillermo Velazquez, 24, was arrested at about 1:24 a.m. for investigation of:

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Open container in vehicle on highway, a class C misdemeanor

Operate vehicle without license or registration, suspended or revoked, a class C misdemeanor

The trooper attempted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Impala for driving at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone, says Velazquez’s affidavit, filed by an Ogden City Police officer.

“The suspect vehicle continued for several miles, exiting the freeway and re-entering the highway on the ramp. At this point, a collision occurred between (the trooper’s) patrol vehicle and the subject vehicle. The crash was significant enough to cause injuries to the occupants of the suspect vehicle and (the trooper).”

Velazquez “fled the scene of the accident, driving in the opposite direction until his vehicle would mechanically not continue,” his affidavit says. “Officers from local jurisdictions had the four occupants of the vehicle exit and placed them into custody.” Velazquez had injuries consistent with being unrestrained in the driver’s seat at the time of the collision, the statement says.

“Velazquez was highly intoxicated, had a suspended driver’s license for an interlock violation, required an ignition interlock device, and did not have one installed in the vehicle. There was an open container of liquor in the passenger compartment, and the car had a strong odor of marijuana, and an empty marijuana container was discovered.”

Velazquez “was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was also in custody for the evading violation. At the hospital, Velazquez was unwilling to participate in HGN (field sobriety) tests.”

The trooper is expected to take a few days off, but make a full recovery, UHP Sgt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

The suspect was on probation or parole or was out on bail at the time of the incident, his affidavit says. Velazquez is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.