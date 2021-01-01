One dead, 6 injured in 3-vehicle collision near Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and six were seriously injured in a three-car collision on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County.

The collision was at mile marker 24, near Deer Creek Reservoir and a mile south of Charleston, at about 1:23 p.m. Friday.

“It’s confirmed fatal,” Trooper Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“There were three vehicles, seven patients, and one fatality.”

The person who died was in a minivan that rolled over, Bishop said, adding he could not yet confirm the gender or approximate age of the victim.

Bishop said he was awaiting a report with more information on the collision.

Both directions of U.S. 189 remained closed until about 4:45 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as information is confirmed.