One dead after 2-vehicle crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Sunday near Deer Creek Reservoir, in Wasatch County.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eddie Wright told Gephardt Daily the incident happened at about noon on U.S. Route 189, near milepost 20.

“One of the occupants of one of the vehicles is deceased,” Wright said. “That’s all I’ve got right now.”

Reports from the scene indicated at least one vehicle caught fire.

Traffic remained blocked, Wright said at about 1:40 p.m., “and it will probably be blocked for at least a few hours.”

Wright said it sounded like at least one other person suffered minor injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.