One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight

Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third Street at about 2:25 a.m. The call was concerning “a 60 year old male who was not conscious and not breathing,” says a statement released by the police department.

“Upon officers arrival, they attempted life saving measures but despite doing so, the male succumbed to injuries he received,” it says. “Due to the extent of the injuries, we are investigating this case as a homicide.”

TCPD officers are investigating, as is the State Crime Lab.

“We have booked Richard Perales, a 55-year-old male from Tooele City, into the Tooele County Detention Center, on the charges of homicide and aggravated domestic violence,” the police statement says. “We do not believe there is any current threat to the public. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.