One pickup driver dead, 1 arrested for negligence after St. George collision

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and a second is in custody after their pickup trucks collided, head on, in St. George.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near 900 West and Sunset Boulevard.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Mitchell said on social media the man in the smaller pickup was initially pinned in his vehicle, and later died of his injuries. Mitchell told Gephardt Daily the victim was 55-year-old Manuel Gomez, who lives in a community near St. George.

The driver of the larger pickup, who reportedly crossed the road’s center line and headed into oncoming traffic, has been arrested on suspicion of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death and on suspicion of reckless driving, according to a SGPD social media post.

Jail documents also show drug possession charges.

Mitchell said the man taken into custody was William Western, 47, of St. George.

“This is still an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” the SGPD post says.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information after court documents are filed.