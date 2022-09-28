Park City firefighters, EMTs rescue dog from blocked drainage culvert

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters and EMTs rescued a dog that had gotten stuck in a drainage culvert Tuesday morning in Park City.

Crews responded about 9 a.m. to a report that a dog was stuck in a culvert near Kilby Road and Pinebrook Boulevard, according to a post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page.

The dog, Lola, had entered the culvert, walked under the road and found “her exit was covered with boulders blocking the opening,” the post states. “The culvert was too small for her to turn around.”

“Firefighters and EMTs moved the layers of boulders to expose the opening and rescue her,” according to the Facebook post. “Lola was not injured, she was happy to see the firefighters/EMTs and be reunited with her family.”