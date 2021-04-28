Park City massage therapist charged with rape, forcible sexual abuse

PARK CITY, Utah, April 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Park City massage therapist has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted two of his clients.

Two probable cause statements from the 3rd District Court of Summit County said Merga Jeffrey Kennard, 34, is facing charges of:

Two counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

The first incident occurred on March 31, the first probable cause statement said.

“An adult female went to an establishment to get a massage from Kennard,” the statement said. “The female completely disrobed and lay on a table.”

Kennard began the massage, then allegedly deliberately touched the victim’s genitals without her consent, and also made several comments about her breasts.

A no-bail warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 17, Kennard allegedly raped another woman who had also gone to the establishment, the second probable cause statement said. The woman “began crying and said, ‘This is not right,'” the statement said.

Kennard was located and booked into Summit County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

The statements did not say where Kennard worked.