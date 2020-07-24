Part of Temple Fork Road in Logan closes after truck, trailer leave road

LOGAN, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Part of Temple Fork Road in Logan is closed Wednesday afternoon after a truck and trailer left the roadway.

“Temple Fork Road is currently impassable to all vehicle traffic approximately 150 yards east of lower gate at Temple Fork trailhead,” said a tweet from Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “Truck and trailer partially left road, prohibiting any vehicle traffic beyond that point.”

The road will reopen Friday afternoon, the tweet said.

