Passenger dead, drivers hospitalized after wrong-way collision in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger is dead and two drivers have been hospitalized after a wrong-way, head-on collision Sunday in Davis County.

A Toyota Camry was headed north on Legacy Highway at about 6:30 a.m. when it was struck by a Chevy Impala traveling the wrong way on the highway, Cpl. Luis Silva, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The Impala was traveling the wrong direction and collided into the Camry,” Silva said. “Both the drivers are transported to the hospital and the passenger of the red Chevy suffered from fatal injuries.”

Silva said he did not know if the person who died was a male or female. The drivers remained at the hospital as of 10 a.m., he said.

Northbound Legacy Highway was closed for the investigation.