Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on I-15 near Perry

PERRY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian who walked into traffic on northbound Interstate 15 near Perry Saturday night was struck and killed.

The incident happened near milepost 361, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says. The Perry rest area is at mile marker 361.

“The pedestrian was struck by a semi truck and died at the scene. The semi driver received no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was on the freeway.”

