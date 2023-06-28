Pickup driver dies in collision with disabled pump truck

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck driver is dead after his vehicle ran into the back of a disabled cement pump truck in Taylorsville.

The accident happened at about 12:30 or 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after the cement pump truck became disabled while coming off the northbound Interstate 215 on ramp, near 4700 South, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

Troopers were already on scene to help with traffic control when a red pickup headed down the ramp.

“They had one of the lanes of the on ramp closed, and had just backed up to help give some advanced early warning when a red GMC pickup slammed into the back of the pump truck,” Roden said.

The man in the pickup truck, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, died at the scene.

“It’s unknown what caused it, whether there was distraction, whether there was some type of medical condition,” Roden said. “We still are investigating that part right now. The driver who was the only occupant in the pickup is the deceased at the scene. The driver of the pump truck was not injured.”

The force of the impact was so great, Roden said at 3:20 p.m., that crews were still attempting to separate the two vehicles. He also said at that point that two lanes of northbound I-215 were opened, and crews were expected to be on the scene for at least two more hours.

The name and age of the victim have not been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.