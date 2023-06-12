Police: 1 injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City that injured one person Sunday evening.

Salt Lake City police said the shooting occurred near 100 South and 300 East, leaving one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The suspect is in custody and we have recovered a gun. There is no danger to the public,” SLCPD stated on social media at 6:40 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.