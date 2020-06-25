Police: 2 arrested in stolen car after brief pursuit, crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman have been taken into custody after an officer of the West Jordan Police Department spotted a car reported stolen from a lot near a TRAX station.

A third occupant of the car, a male, was released, Sgt. D. Saunders, WJPD, told Gephardt Daily.

“We had received an attempt-to-locate on a stolen vehicle,” Saunders said. “It came from UTA. It was stolen from a parking structure near the Jordan Valley TRAX station.

“One of our officers happened to be in a nearby neighborhood, and saw the car, occupied by three adults.”

That happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Saunders said. The officer began following the car, and “they reversed and fled from the officer, and ended up hitting a fence. The driver and one passenger remained in the car, and the other passenger fled, jumping a fence.”

He was apprehended just a few yards away from the crash site, which was near 3800 W. Country Squire Drive, Saunders said. After that, all three adults were compliant, he added.

No injuries were sustained in the incident, Saunders said. More information on those charged will be available on Thursday, he said.