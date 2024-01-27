Police arrest Sandy man after he allegedly steals car, injures 2, sending 1 to hospital

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old Sandy man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail early Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a car and assaulted his girlfriend and her mother’s boyfriend, sending the latter to the emergency room.

The man was driven home by his girlfriend, Victim 1, in her car, and the two had been arguing.

The man “attempted to force Victim 1 out of the driver seat of the vehicle and it was reported he punched Victim 1 in the chest during the process,” says the arrested man’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department. Gephardt Daily is withholding his name to protect the privacy of the victims.

“At some point during this altercation Victim 2, the boyfriend of (Victim 1’s) mother, came to assist Victim 1 and prevent (the arrestee) from taking the vehicle. (He) reportedly punched Victim 2 in the face at some point and he admitted, post Miranda Warning, that he pushed Victim 2 to get him away from the driver door so he could take the vehicle.”

The arrestee “stated that both Victim 2 and Victim 1 were actively attempting to get him out of the driver seat of the car. While they were doing this (he) stated he warned them several times to move because he was going to go.”

The man later arrested “stated he then placed the vehicle in reverse and saw Victim 2 go under the driver door. (He) admitted to running over something but stated he wasn’t sure if it was a curb or Victim 2.”

The man told arresting officers that when he reversed his girlfriend’s vehicle, he was not “sure if she got out of the way or not.”

A short time later, he returned to the scene “and saw that Victim 1 had sustained obvious injuries to the face. (He) stated he then ran into his apartment, grabbed a butcher knife and fled the scene again.”

When stopped by a patrol officer, the subject allegedly threatened to use the knife against himself and refused to comply with police commands, but was taken into custody.

A breathalyzer test administered to the man showed his BAC was at 0.112, the affidavit says.

“Victim 2 was transported to the hospital where officers were advised that he had sustained a fractured femur, fractured ribs, a bilateral pneumothorax, and multiple fractures to his face and head,” arrest documents say. “Victim 1 sustained injuries to her leg but refused transport to the hospital.”

The subject was arrested at 3:03 a.m. and was booked for investigation of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident scene involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Purchase, possess or consume by minor — measurable amounts.

Any charges will be filed by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. The man was ordered held without bail.

Anyone with thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.