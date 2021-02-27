Police: Man charged with rape after Clearfield couple let him sleep over to escape cold

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges were filed Thursday against a man who reportedly convinced a couple to let him stay the night in their Clearfield apartment, then allegedly raped the woman.

The arrest warrant was issued for Stephen Michael Dombroski, 44, who faces charges of:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Lewdness, first or second offense, a class B misdemeanor

Giving false personal information to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed in the case gives Dombroski’s hometown as Navarre, Florida.

The statement says Clearfield Police officers were called to the apartment complex on Feb. 3, at about 8:45 p.m., and were told defendant was “was knocking on doors and had tried to enter an apartment.”

Dombroski was found coming down a stairwell, and “appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol,” the statement says. The statement says Dombroski told officers he was not carrying identification, but gave his name as Mike Smith and his birthday as June 6, 1985, nearly eight years after his actual birthday.

“The defendant stated that he was waiting for a ride. The officer, seeing no issue, released the defendant to continue waiting for a ride. The officer then discovered that the defendant had provided a false name and date of birth. The officer found the defendant in the apartment complex’s laundry room.”

Dombroski admitted his name and the fact that he did not live in the complex. The officer cited Dombroski and released him, the statement says.

A female resident later provided a statement, saying the defendant had knocked on her door and asked to use her bathroom. Once inside, the suspect reportedly said someone had paid him $150,000 to perform sexual acts on her, then he reportedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

Officers were called back to the apartments the next day on a report of a rape, the statement says. Another victim, in her 60s, said that at about 10:30 p.m. the night before, a man had knocked on the door, and told her and her husband “he was lost, freezing, not from the area, and that his phone was dying. He asked to come inside to get warm. The couple invited him in.”

The suspect, later asked to sleep on the couple’s couch. The probable cause statement says the couple allowed the suspect to stay, but the male resident “reported that he was uncomfortable about it and told his wife that he would be sleeping with a gun.”

The couple then went to separate bedrooms, the statement says, and at about midnight, Dombroski allegedly entered the woman’s bedroom without pants on.

The woman said she did not want to have sex, but was assaulted, the statement says. The next morning, the woman waited for Dombroski to leave before telling her husband what had happened. She tested positive for the suspect’s DNA, the statement said.

Officers found the suspect at Hill Air Force Base, where he lives in a trailer, the statement says. Post Miranda, Dombroski said the sex had been consensual.

The defendant committed this offense while awaiting trial in the Fourth District on a charge of forcible sexual abuse, the statement says.

As of Friday afternoon, Dombroski had not been booked into the Davis County Jail, a records check shows.