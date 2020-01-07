Police: Intoxicated man stopped doing 106 mph on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly driving at 106 mph on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Jacob Romero, 25, is facing charges of:

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

No valid license; never obtained license, an infraction

The arresting officer was conducting speed enforcement at 500 South and I-15, the statement said.

“I noticed a smaller silver sedan pass me at a high rate of speed,” the statement said. “I visually estimated the vehicle to be traveling around 100 mph. I confirmed with my radar the vehicle was traveling at 106 mph. I proceeded after the vehicle to attempt to make a traffic stop. When catching up to the vehicle, I noticed it was all over the freeway and almost collided with several vehicles.”

The vehicle’s speeds would go from fast to slow, the statement said. The officer caught up to the vehicle and activated his lights and sirens. The suspect vehicle continued for several miles, and would pull over to the shoulder then continue on.

The vehicle exited the freeway and continued northbound then eastbound on Park Lane, the statement said. The vehicle then turned northbound on Lagoon Drive and eventually came to a stop.

The driver, identified as Romero, could not operate his driver’s side door or window as officers gave him commands.

“We approached the vehicle and had to remove Jacob out of the vehicle,” the statement said. “I could detect a strong odor of alcohol coming from Jacob’s person. Upon a search of the vehicle, several open containers were located in the vehicle.”

A records search of Romero’s name and date of birth showed the suspect did not have a valid driver’s license; it had expired in 2009.

Romero was transported tot he West Bountiful Police Department where he refused all tests. He was then transported to Davis County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.