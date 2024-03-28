Police investigating complaint into ‘unsafe’ traffic stop by Clinton officer

CLINTON, Utah, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a complaint into a traffic stop by a Clinton police officer dressed in full tactical gear that left two people feeling unsafe.

Roy police issued a press release Thursday about the traffic stop involving two females who said they were followed from their home in West Haven about 11 p.m. Tuesday and then pulled over near 4800 S. Midland Drive by an unmarked Ford Explorer.

“It was reported that during this contact, the officers making the traffic stop were not clearly identified and the two female occupants of the vehicle had an ‘unsafe’ feeling about the entire encounter and totality of the circumstances,” the release says.

The motorist contacted the Roy City Police Department following the encounter, saying she was concerned the stop was made by someone potentially impersonating police.

“We thank the individuals involved for sharing their concerns with us,” the release says.

An investigation into the traffic stop determined the vehicle was assigned to an officer with the Clinton City Police Department.

Clinton police later issued their own press release, saying the officer was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Felony Apprehension Strike Team and was wearing “full tactical gear due to the nature of the assignment.”

“A formal complaint has been received concerning the officer’s attire and the circumstances of the traffic stop, citing the uniqueness of the interaction,” the release says. “The Clinton City Police Department takes this complaint and all allegations against department personnel with the utmost seriousness. We are dedicated to a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter.”

Clinton police noted the traffic stop was made on the border of Roy and West Haven, not in Clinton, calling the cross-jurisdictional action “not routine” but saying the department “maintains strong relationships with neighboring departments.”

“We understand the significance of this issue and its potential impact on the trust placed in us by the public,” the release says. “The Clinton City Police Department is resolute in taking appropriate measures based on the findings of this investigation.”