Roy police share photos of suspects in damage, theft at gas station

ROY, Utah, March 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying those involved in property damage and theft at a Roy gas station early Thursday.

The Roy City Police Department shared photos on social media of vehicles and people sought in connection with property damage and theft at the Holiday convenience store at 3528 W. 5500 South about 1 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or vehicles is asked to contact officer Stuart Hackworth at [email protected] and reference case No. 24RO3487.

“Your identity will be kept confidential,” the post says.

