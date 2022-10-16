Police: Layton man charged after allegedly posting threat to blow up school in Washington state

LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man has been charged after allegedly posting a threat to blow up St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Washington State, and including his street address so police and FBI agents could “come and get me.”

“The post displayed a St Joseph Catholic School Logo with white text stating, ‘I’m gonna bomb attack St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington and bomb it police FBI come and get me my street address (address removed),'” the Instagram post said, according to charging documents filed in the arrest of Cesar Olveda, 28.

Facebook provided an IP address for the post, which matched the address Olveda had provided.

Officials spoke with Olveda’s mother, who lives at the same address.

She “informed officers that Cesar Olveda was mentally unstable and apologized for anything he may have done that day,” arresting documents say. “OSI from Hill Air Force Base detained Cesar, and Layton PD officers brought Cesar to Layton PD for further questioning. Upon reading Miranda, Cesar invoked his rights and refused to answer any questions.”

A search warrant was served for the residence, “and a journal was located in Cesar’s bedroom, detailing his intentions to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School.”

Olveda was arrested on suspicion of threat of terrorism, weapon/intimidate, a second-degree felony. He was ordered held in the Davis County jail without bail.