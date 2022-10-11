Police: Man found dead ‘under suspicious circumstances’ at Ivins construction yard

IVINS, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was found dead “under suspicious circumstances” following a possible burglary at an Ivins construction yard Monday morning.

Deputies responded about 6:40 a.m. to a construction yard on Anasazi Road and were investigating a possible burglary when the body was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Employees at the construction yard found the man’s body along with some stolen property near the yard, the release states. The man was found “laying on the ground, deceased, under suspicious circumstances,” according to the news release.

“During the preliminary investigation it was deemed there is no current danger to the public from this incident,” it says.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other information about the man Monday.

An investigator with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner took custody of the man’s body, the release states. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who “may have seen anything suspicious on Anasazi Road over the weekend” to call 435-634-5730.