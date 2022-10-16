Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.

Police say the man had been stabbed, but the injury did not appear to be life-threatening. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition, Neal said.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male in connection with the stabbing. The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no related danger to the public, Neal said.

Detectives are hoping to gather more information about what happened when they’re able to speak to the victim, he said.