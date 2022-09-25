Police: No guns, knives used in fight at Hillcrest High School football game

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police took to social media in an attempt to quash rumors about a fight at the Hillcrest High School football game Friday night.

“There are many rumors going around about a fight last night at the Hillcrest football game. We would like to put these to rest,” according to a post Saturday on the Unified Police Department’s Midvale Precinct Facebook page.

Police confirmed there was a fight at the school, but no guns or knives were involved, the post states.

When an officer went to break up the fight, “those involved began challenging the officer” and “one of the juveniles involved attempted to fight the officer.”

A crowd formed and an officer pulled his Taser, though it was not deployed, police said.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department assisted UPD in dispersing the crowd, the post states.

On the field, Payson defeated Hillcrest 55-35, dropping the Huskies’ record to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Region 7.