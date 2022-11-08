Police offer winter driving tips after Mother Nature knocks out traffic signals in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After Monday morning’s power outages, the Salt Lake City Police Department posted a video on winter driving amid such challenges.

“Today, Mother Nature did a number on the power system and morning commute,” reads the noon post on social media. “At one point, the traffic signals went out along one of the main thoroughfares into the city causing a huge (traffic) back-up.

“Check out this short video for some simple and easy-to-remember safety tips when driving in bad weather.”

Key takeaways: Slow down, turn on your headlights, don’t drive around a road closure, and certainly never drive into standing water or a road that has large debris or utility or power lines down.

Intersections with signals not working are to be treated as four-way stops.